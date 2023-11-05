Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $19.78 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,024 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,839,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,406,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

