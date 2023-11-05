Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 748 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,191 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $563.66. 2,066,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $537.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $574.40.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

