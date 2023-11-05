Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $709,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 15.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 41.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,723. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.