HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $243.53 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.44.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,363,870. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

