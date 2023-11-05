Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $39.73 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 150,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %
Alphabet stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average is $126.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
