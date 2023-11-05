19,511 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

