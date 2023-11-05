Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 13,441 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RJF opened at $101.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

