abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 93.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.68 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

