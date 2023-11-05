3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

MMM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.86. 2,731,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,979. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

