Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,348,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.31. 2,455,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

