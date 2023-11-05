Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $2,095,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 519,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.03. 3,591,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.