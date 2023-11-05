AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. 4,359,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $76.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.