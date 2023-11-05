AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. 4,359,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

