Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Up 0.8 %

Zoetis stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,193. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.