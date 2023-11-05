Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,508,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

