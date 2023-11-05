Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 159 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $9,772,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.88. 1,055,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

