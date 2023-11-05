Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

