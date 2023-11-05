Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 8,957 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,314. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

