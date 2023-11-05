Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 1.7% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. 9,269,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

