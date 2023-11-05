Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises about 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. 1,505,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

