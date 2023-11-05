Palo Duro Investment Partners LP Has $47.40 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 133.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,050 shares during the quarter. EQT comprises 15.5% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP owned 0.32% of EQT worth $47,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,232,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,779. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.