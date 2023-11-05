Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Increased by Palo Duro Investment Partners LP

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,036 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises about 20.4% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $62,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after buying an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after purchasing an additional 463,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 260.5% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 397,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,882,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,263. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.79. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.