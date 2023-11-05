American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,706,000 after purchasing an additional 131,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,862,000 after purchasing an additional 284,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 3.5 %

AMT opened at $190.57 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.12 and a 200-day moving average of $183.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,316. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

