Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 60,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $534,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $1,858,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of APD opened at $293.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.69 and its 200 day moving average is $288.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.89 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.