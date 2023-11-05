Red Wave Investments LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,192. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

