Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Red Wave Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.80. The company had a trading volume of 673,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,110. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.40 and a 200-day moving average of $213.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.