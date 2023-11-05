Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 11,275 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $82.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

