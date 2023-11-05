iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IWD stock opened at $151.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

