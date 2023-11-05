Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 1.9% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enbridge by 10.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 75,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 104.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Enbridge by 14.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,309,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after purchasing an additional 287,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $33.83 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

