JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 300.5% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,665,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,794 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

