Second Half Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,859 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $112.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

