EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Reduced by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $240.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.17. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.