Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 451 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

