Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Welltower worth $42,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 184.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $89.69.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.