Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

