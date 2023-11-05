CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 7,377 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

