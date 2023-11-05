VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Increased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

