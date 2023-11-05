TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $263.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.30 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

