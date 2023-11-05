Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

