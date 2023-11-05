Coastline Trust Co Has $378,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -667.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.97. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.49 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

