Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.79. 8,530,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $154.66 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

