AMETEK, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

AMETEK has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $143.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.84 and a 200 day moving average of $151.32. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

