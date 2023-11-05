Avid Technology (AVID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Avid Technology stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avid Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 88.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 77.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 37.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

(Get Free Report)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.