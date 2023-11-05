American International Group Inc. Has $10.96 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 490.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $559.47.

MSCI Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $497.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.37. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

