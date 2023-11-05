Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,896 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.1% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after buying an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $828,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

