Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 180 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motco grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE AMP traded up $5.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.74. 708,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,681. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

