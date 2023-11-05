Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,125,275 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $72,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,225,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050,490. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

