Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4,073.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,790 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,535. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

