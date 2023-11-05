Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 139,535 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,188. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.59. 2,642,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.