S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,370. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.26 and its 200 day moving average is $378.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.33.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

