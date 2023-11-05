Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DLX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Deluxe Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 254,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,209. The company has a market capitalization of $808.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.75 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 44.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

